Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway News: Nets goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Holloway scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. He also notched three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot.

Holloway's goal wasn't enough to lift the Blues past the Penguins, but it allowed the center to continue his solid run of play in recent weeks. He's cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last nine appearances, tallying five goals and three assists over that stretch. This extended what has been a career-best campaign for the 23-year-old, who's up to 21 goals and 27 assists in 66 contests.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
