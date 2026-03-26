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Dylan Holloway News: Nets OT winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Holloway scored the game-winning goal, distributed an assist and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over San Jose.

Holloway delivered in the clutch Thursday, tallying the game-winning goal with just four seconds remaining before the imminent shootout. He also slid the primary helper on Dalibor Dvorsky's tally late in the second period to put the Blues on the board. Overall, Holloway is up to 16 goals, 18 assists, 125 shots on net, 117 hits and 34 blocked shots through 48 games this season. The 24-year-old forward has been excellent since the Olympic break with eight goals and 17 points across his last 14 games. He's also maintained steady category-coverage numbers in that span, making him a strong player to own in most fantasy leagues for the remainder of the regular season.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
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