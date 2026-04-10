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Dylan Holloway News: One of each Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Holloway tallied a power-play goal, recorded an assist and put two shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Holloway lit the lamp for Thursday's opening goal on a power play just under five minutes into the first period. He later picked up a secondary helper on Colton Parayko's goal in the third. Since the Olympic break, Holloway has been in elite form with 12 goals, 16 assists, 70 shots on net, 34 hits and 12 blocks across the 21 games he's played. With 28 points since Feb. 26, he's tied for 10th in the NHL in points during that span. St. Louis hasn't been eliminated from postseason contention, and while they would need some help to claim a Wild Card spot, Holloway should continue to provide elite fantasy value in nearly all league formats for the remainder of the campaign.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
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