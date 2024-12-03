Dylan Holloway News: One of each Tuesday

Holloway scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Holloway is thriving under new head coach Jim Montgomery, who moved him up to a top-six role Tuesday. The 23-year-old Holloway has four goals and three helpers over his last four contests to earn the extra minutes. Overall, the forward is up to eight goals, 15 points, 58 shots on net, 48 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 26 appearances, but he's trending up.