Dylan Holloway News: Picks up three helpers in win
Holloway logged three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Holloway had one primary helper and two secondary assists while Robert Thomas racked up a hat trick in the win. The 24-year-old Holloway has earned four goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak. He's up to a total of 43 points (19 goals, 24 helpers), 145 shots on net, 122 hits and a plus-11 rating over 53 appearances. The Blues' top line is in top form, making Holloway a great option for fantasy managers chasing championships.
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