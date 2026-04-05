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Dylan Holloway News: Picks up three helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Holloway logged three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Holloway had one primary helper and two secondary assists while Robert Thomas racked up a hat trick in the win. The 24-year-old Holloway has earned four goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak. He's up to a total of 43 points (19 goals, 24 helpers), 145 shots on net, 122 hits and a plus-11 rating over 53 appearances. The Blues' top line is in top form, making Holloway a great option for fantasy managers chasing championships.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
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