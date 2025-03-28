Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway News: Point streak reaches nine games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Holloway scored two goals on three shots in Thursday's win over Nashville.

Holloway has been playing at a strong level in recent weeks, and a strong argument could be made to say he's been the Blues' best player over the team's past 10 games. In fact, he's riding a nine-game point streak that includes five multi-point performances over that span. The 23-year-old center is capping off what has been a career-best season in 2024-25 with 15 points (six goals, nine helpers) over that nine-game stretch.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now