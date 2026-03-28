Dylan Holloway News: Productive since Olympic break

Holloway had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Holloway has been on a man on a mission since returning from an ankle injury after the Olympic break. He has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in his past 15 games, including four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two outings. Despite being limited to 49 contests this campaign, Holloway is up to 36 points.