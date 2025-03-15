Dylan Holloway News: Puts up assist in win

Holloway registered an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Holloway has gotten on the scoresheet in five of seven games in March, earning three goals and three assists this month. He set up the second goal of Jordan Kyrou's hat trick in Saturday's victory. Holloway continues to excel in a top-six role and now has 49 points, 155 shots on net, 141 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 67 appearances.