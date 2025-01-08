Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway News: Puts up two more assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Holloway logged two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Holloway is up to four goals and eight assists over his last seven outings. One of his assists Tuesday was on the power play, and he has three helpers with the man advantage over his last four games. The 23-year-old continues to impress in a top-six role with 14 goals, 17 assists, 100 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-8 rating over 42 contests.

