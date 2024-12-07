Dylan Holloway News: Scores against former team

Holloway scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Holloway was booed throughout the night by the Oilers' faithful -- an expected response after the 23-year-old signed an offer sheet in August to join the Blues. The winger was able to get the Blues on the board in the third period, but the comeback effort fell short. Holloway is still doing well with his new team. He's on a six-game point streak (five goals, four assists), and he's at a total of 17 points, 64 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-7 rating over 28 appearances.