Dylan Holloway News: Scores, assists in big win

Holloway recorded a goal, an assist, five shots on goal, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Montreal.

Holloway has been sizzling hot in recent weeks and extended his point streak to eight games with this multi-point effort. He found the back of the net in the final seconds of the first period with a tip-in to give the Blues a 2-1 lead, and he also assisted the game's opening goal, courtesy of Jordan Kyrou. Holloway, who has notched 13 points during that aforementioned eight-game point streak, is up to 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in what has been a career-best season for him.