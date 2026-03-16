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Dylan Holloway News: Scores late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Holloway scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Holloway's strong March continues -- he has three goals and six assists over eight outings this month. The 24-year-old is playing on the top line and should stay there as long as he keeps producing. He's up to 14 goals, 30 points, 112 shots on net, 107 hits and a plus-1 rating across 44 appearances this season.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
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