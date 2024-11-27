Dylan Holloway News: Snaps 13-game goal drought with two

Holloway scored twice in the first period of Thursday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

The goals snapped Holloway's 13-game goal drought. His first came just three seconds after a power play expired. The second was chopped in off a rebound from a point shot. Holloway has four points (two goals, two assists) and eight shots in two games since Jim Montgomery took over as coach on the weekend. Get him in your line-up stat. The young forward's development could be taking a jump.