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Dylan Holloway News: Strikes twice on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Holloway scored two power-play goals on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Holloway has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, earning six goals and five assists in that span. This was his first multi-goal game since Feb. 26 versus the Kraken, when he had a hat trick and an assist. The 24-year-old's slow start to the season is a distant memory thanks to his recent surge, which has him up to 19 tallies, 40 points, 141 shots on net, 121 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 52 appearances.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
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