Dylan Holloway News: Tallies on power play in loss

Holloway scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Holloway tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period, but the Stars reclaimed the lead for the intermission and never looked back. During his five-game point streak, Holloway has four goals and two assists. This was his first power-play point since Feb. 4 versus the Oilers. The 23-year-old continues to impress and has secured his first 20-goal campaign while adding 26 assists, 10 power-play points, 145 shots on net, 134 hits and a plus-12 rating over 62 appearances this season.