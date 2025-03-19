Dylan Holloway News: Three assists in win

Holloway recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators. He also recorded three shots on goal, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating.

Holloway pushed his point streak to four games with an impressive display Tuesday, and he got a hand in three of the team's four goals. The 23-year-old is arguably going through his most prolific stretch of the season, and he's been on a tear since the 4 Nations break. Over his last 12 appearances, Holloway has notched six goals, eight assists, 14 total points, 30 shots, 17 hits and eight blocked shots while posting a plus-6 rating.