Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway News: Two goals, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 10:59pm

Holloway scored twice on five shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

Holloway has earned seven goals and 10 assists over his last 11 contests to finish the year strong. He's up to 22 goals, 49 points, 160 shots on net, 127 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 58 appearances. Holloway's slow start and a lengthy battle with an ankle issue put a dent in his overall numbers, but his strong finish shows his potential as a power forward and multi-category contributor in 2026-27.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
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