Dylan Holloway News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Holloway picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Both assists came on Robert Thomas tallies in the second period, as Holloway helped his linemate to his second career hat trick. Holloway took his game to another level after the Olympic break once he'd recovered from an ankle injury, and over the last 25 games of the Blues' season he erupted for 14 goals and 34 points with a massive plus-26 rating. The 24-year-old should be locked into a top-six role in 2026-27 and will have significant sleeper appeal.