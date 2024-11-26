Dylan Holloway News: Two helpers in win Monday

Holloway registered two assists, three shots on goal and a hit in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Holloway recorded his second multi-point effort of the season, and the first one since the Oct. 24 win over the Maple Leafs when he scored two goals. Holloway has gone 13 straight games without finding the back of the net, however, and even if he produces as a playmaker, his lack of goalscoring numbers limits his upside considerably.