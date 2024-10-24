Dylan Holloway News: Warming up after cold start

Holloway scored twice Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

His first goal stood as the winner. Holloway was alone in front of the net on the power play, took a pass from the corner and had time to deke before going five-hole on Joseph Woll. He has three goals in his last three games, and four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games on the season. Holloway is starting to show off the reason why the Blues inked him to an offer sheet and brought him on board.