Dylan James News: Inks entry-level deal
James signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Saturday.
James' contract will begin with the 2026-27 campaign. In the meantime, he'll play for AHL Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout basis. James had 21 goals and 32 points in 40 outings as a senior with the University of North Dakota in 2025-26. The 22-year-old was selected by Detroit with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
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