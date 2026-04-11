Dylan James News: Inks entry-level deal

James signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Saturday.

James' contract will begin with the 2026-27 campaign. In the meantime, he'll play for AHL Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout basis. James had 21 goals and 32 points in 40 outings as a senior with the University of North Dakota in 2025-26. The 22-year-old was selected by Detroit with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.