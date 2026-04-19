Dylan James News: Scores twice in AHL loss

James scored two goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-4 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

These were James' first two goals in the AHL. The 22-year-old winger is coming off a strong season with the University of North Dakota, where he had 32 points in 40 contests during his senior year. His entry-level deal kicks in for 2026-27, and James will likely need some development time with the Griffins before being a call-up candidate.