Dylan Larkin Injury: Considered game-time decision
Larkin (leg) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Senators, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Larkin has been sidelined since early March due to a right leg injury, but he skated on the top line and with the first power-play unit during Monday's practice session, signaling that he's close to returning to action. Head coach Todd McLellan said after practice that Larkin is improving, but the 29-year-old will be monitored in the hours leading up to Tuesday's puck drop before the Red Wings determine his status.
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