Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin Injury: Out for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Larkin (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Panthers.

Larkin will sit out the regular-season finale since the Red Wings have nothing to play for. Travis Hamonic will draw in as a seventh defenseman. Larkin ends the year with 34 goals and 67 points over 74 appearances.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
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