Dylan Larkin Injury: Sustains right leg injury

Larkin sustained an apparent right leg injury Friday versus the Panthers, but it's not expected to be a long-term concern, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Larkin left the game in the third period due to the injury, which saw his right leg bend awkwardly. He still needs a thorough evaluation, but the initial report suggests he avoided a worst-case scenario. More information should be known prior to the start of the Red Wings' upcoming road trip, which begins Sunday in New Jersey.