Dylan Larkin Injury: Sustains right leg injury
Larkin sustained an apparent right leg injury Friday versus the Panthers, but it's not expected to be a long-term concern, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Larkin left the game in the third period due to the injury, which saw his right leg bend awkwardly. He still needs a thorough evaluation, but the initial report suggests he avoided a worst-case scenario. More information should be known prior to the start of the Red Wings' upcoming road trip, which begins Sunday in New Jersey.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now