Dylan Larkin Injury: Will miss at least two weeks

Larkin (leg) was ruled out for two weeks, where he will then be reassessed, per Jonathan Mills.

Following Thursday's morning skate, head coach Todd McLellan stated that both Larkin and Andrew Copp would be reevaluated in two weeks for their respective injuries. Larkin has missed each of Detroit's last two contests with a leg injury he picked up near the end of the team's contest against the Panthers on Friday. Overall, the 29-year-old center has 28 goals, 27 assists, 190 shots on net, 34 hits and 31 blocked shots across 63 games this season. If the Red Wings' captain is ready to return in two weeks, he should have roughly 10 games to help the team secure a spot in the postseason amidst the competitive Atlantic Division.