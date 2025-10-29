Just three days after his lone scoreless outing of the season, which was also against the Blues, Larkin got the last laugh by posting two goals and a helper against them Tuesday. Overall, the 29-year-old center now has eight goals, 16 points and 30 shots on net through 10 games this year. Larkin is not only on the pace needed for another 65-plus point season, but also has a chance to reach the 80-point threshold for the first time in his 11-year career. He has elite value in all fantasy formats while he continues to produce points at a top-five rate across the NHL.