Dylan Larkin News: Adds assist Tuesday

Larkin provided an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Larkin remains consistent in a top-line role -- he hasn't gone more than one game without a point since head coach Todd McLellan took over for Derek Lalonde coming out of the holiday break. The 28-year-old Larkin has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. The center is up to the 50-point mark (23 goals, 27 helpers), 173 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 54 appearances. He's on pace to top the 70-point mark for the third time in his career.