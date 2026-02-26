Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Carries team to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Larkin scored two goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Larkin was fresh off an Olympic goal-medal win with Team USA, and he carried the Wings. His first goal came in the second period on the power play to tie the game 1-1. His second came when he beat Shane Pinto to the puck before sliding the puck five-hole on Linus Ullmark. Larkin is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (three goals, two assists; six shots).

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Larkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Larkin See More
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago