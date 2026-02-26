Dylan Larkin News: Carries team to victory

Larkin scored two goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Larkin was fresh off an Olympic goal-medal win with Team USA, and he carried the Wings. His first goal came in the second period on the power play to tie the game 1-1. His second came when he beat Shane Pinto to the puck before sliding the puck five-hole on Linus Ullmark. Larkin is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (three goals, two assists; six shots).