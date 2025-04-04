Dylan Larkin News: Collects two assists in win

Larkin notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Larkin ended a five-game skid by helping out on a Ben Chiarot goal in the first period, and he added another helper on Alex DeBrincat's empty-netter in the third. It's been seven games since Larkin scored a goal, which may help explain why the Red Wings have fallen behind in the playoff race. The top-line center is at 28 goals, 36 helpers, 223 shots on net, 41 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 75 appearances.