Dylan Larkin News: Delivers hat trick in big win
Larkin scored three goals -- one on the power play, one shorthanded, and one at even strength -- while adding a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The shortie wound up being the game-winner, as it gave Detroit a 4-1 lead early in the second period and chased Dan Vladar from the crease. It was Larkin's third career hat trick, and in nine games since returning in late March from a leg injury he's produced six goals and 10 points as the Red Wings try to get back in the playoff picture.
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