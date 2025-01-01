Dylan Larkin News: Deposits empty-netter

Larkin scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Larkin is on a three-game point streak with a goal and two assists in that span. He had gone 15 contests without a goal prior to Tuesday, but he earned 10 assists while firing 41 shots over that stretch. The 28-year-old center has had a down year, but he's still among the Red Wings' top forwards with 13 goals, 16 assists, 98 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 37 appearances.