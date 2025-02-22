Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Earns two points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Larkin contributed two power-play points, with one goal and an assist, in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Detroit had 2-0 and 3-1 leads on Larkin's points, but the Wild rebounded for the comeback victory. The 28-year-old forward has three goals and four helpers in his last seven outings. Larkin sits second on the Red Wings with 24 goals and 52 points through 56 games this campaign.

