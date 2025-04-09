Dylan Larkin News: Ends goal drought

Larkin scored a goal and took three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Montreal.

Larkin snapped an eight-game goal drought with a tip-in midway through the first period, and that was his 29th goal of the campaign. The 28-year-old playmaker has been a model of consistency for Detroit in recent years, and this goal allowed him to reach the 65-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season. Larkin has 29 goals, 36 assists, 227 shots, 41 hits and 28 blocked shots across 77 appearances in 2024-25.