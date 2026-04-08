Dylan Larkin News: Finds twine on power play

Larkin tallied a power-play goal, registered an assist, fired five shots on net and put out four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Larkin found the back of the net midway through the opening period to tie the game at one apiece. With the twine finder, Detroit's captain is up to 31 goals, 61 points, 218 shots on net, 46 hits and 33 blocked shots through 71 games this season. He also recorded an assist Tuesday, which helped him secure his fifth consecutive 30-30 season. Since returning from a leg injury, he has six points and 28 shots on net over his last eight games. Larkin should continue to post a high shot volume across the remainder of the regular season as the Red Wings make a push for the 2025-26 postseason.