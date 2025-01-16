Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Four consecutive 20-goal seasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Larkin had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

He now has 20 goals on the season. Larkin is the first Red Wings player with four consecutive 20-goal seasons since Henrik Zetterberg had seven straight from 2005-12. The 28-year-old is on a three-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists), with 41 points and 121 shots in 44 games.

