Dylan Larkin News: Garners helper in loss

Larkin managed an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Larkin has lit up the scoresheet with eight goals and eight assists over his last 12 contests. He's done a lot of damage on the power play, earning eight points with the man advantage in that span. The 28-year-old center is up to a total of 42 points (20 goals, 22 helpers), 129 shots on net, 21 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances in a top-line role.