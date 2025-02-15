Dylan Larkin News: Goal, assist help defeat Canada

Larkin had a goal and an assist Saturday in Team USA's 3-1 win against Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Larkin's shot was near perfect. He broke in on a 2-on-1 with J.T. Miller in the second period and fired a blocker-side shot from the right circle past Jordan Binnington. Larkin earned the game's second star for his work. Team USA face Sweden on Monday night in Boston with a guaranteed spot in the final already secured.