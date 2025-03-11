Dylan Larkin News: Goals in three straight games

Larkin scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Larkin's tally early in the third period was the only one of the Red Wings' 49 shots to find the twine. This was Larkin's third straight game with a goal, a span in which the Red Wings have scored just five times as a team. The 28-year-old center remains a leader on offense with 27 tallies, 56 points, 205 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 64 appearances. He'll need more help from his teammates to save the Red Wings' season -- after Monday's loss, they're four points back of a playoff spot and don't have a game in hand on the teams they're chasing.