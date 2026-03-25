Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Lights lamp in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Larkin scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Making his return from a seven-game absence due to a leg injury, Larkin found the back of the net early in the third period for the game's final goal. The 29-year-old star has 29 goals in 64 games on the season, leaving him one short of his fifth straight 30-goal campaign.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Larkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Larkin See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday