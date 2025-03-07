Dylan Larkin News: Pots goal No. 25
Larkin scored his 25th goal of the season on a game-high seven shots on net during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.
The 28-year-old center snapped a brief four-game point drought when he got the Red Wings on the board early in the first period. Larkin secured his fifth career 25-goal campaign in the process, and with 20 games left on the schedule for Detroit, he has plenty of time to reach 30 tallies for the fourth straight season.
