Dylan Larkin News: Produces power-play assist

Larkin notched a power-play assist, seven shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Larkin bounced back from a three-game slump prior to the holiday break, which was his longest dry spell of the season. The seven shots were also a single-game best this year for the center, though he remains without a goal in the last 14 contests, coming up empty on 36 shots in that span. He's produced 27 points (11 on the power play), 90 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 35 outings this season. It remains to be seen how a new head coach in Todd McLellan will change things for Larkin -- the bench boss had a strong defensive structure in place with the Kings, which could lead to the Red Wings taking a grittier approach going forward, but there should still be room for the first-line center to shine on offense.