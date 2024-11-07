Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Larkin News: Scores, assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Larkin notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Larkin set up Alex DeBrincat's opener with two seconds left in the opening period, and he gave the Red Wings the lead for good midway through the second frame with a wrist shot. This was the second straight multi-point game for Larkin, something he hadn't achieved all season long, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after a somewhat slow start to the campaign. He's up to eight goals in 12 appearances thus far, though fantasy managers would welcome an uptick in the playmaking department since he has just two assists to his name.

