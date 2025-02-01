Dylan Larkin News: Scores in Saturday's win

Larkin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Larkin tallied the opening goal, cashing in on a shot after taking a stretch pass from Christian Fischer. In the Todd McLellan era, Larkin has popped off with 11 goals and 12 assists over 18 contests, and nine of those 23 points have come on the power play. The 28-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 49 points, 167 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 52 appearances this season.