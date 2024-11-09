Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Scoring streak reaches four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Larkin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Larkin found the back of the net midway through the second period with a wrist shot following set-ups from Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, but that equalizer wasn't enough to spark a comeback. Larkin has five goals over his last four appearances and his nine goals rank first in the team through the first month of the regular season.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now