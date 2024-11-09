Dylan Larkin News: Scoring streak reaches four games
Larkin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Larkin found the back of the net midway through the second period with a wrist shot following set-ups from Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, but that equalizer wasn't enough to spark a comeback. Larkin has five goals over his last four appearances and his nine goals rank first in the team through the first month of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now