Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Sets up lone tally in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Larkin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Larkin took a shot attempt that pinged in off Lucas Raymond for the Red Wings' lone goal of the contest. This was Larkin's third assist over his last six games, but he hasn't scored in that span. It's a little bit of a slump for the center, though it mirrors the rest of the Red Wings' poor offense lately. Larkin is at 21 points, 69 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 27 appearances.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now