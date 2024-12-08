Dylan Larkin News: Sets up lone tally in loss

Larkin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Larkin took a shot attempt that pinged in off Lucas Raymond for the Red Wings' lone goal of the contest. This was Larkin's third assist over his last six games, but he hasn't scored in that span. It's a little bit of a slump for the center, though it mirrors the rest of the Red Wings' poor offense lately. Larkin is at 21 points, 69 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 27 appearances.