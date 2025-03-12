Dylan Larkin News: Three helpers against Sabres

Larkin racked up three assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Buffalo.

The Detroit captain got onto the scoresheet in each period, having a hand in tallies by Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko and Moritz Seider. Larkin extended his point streak to four games in the process, and on the season he's recorded 27 goals and 59 points in 65 appearances, leaving him on the brink of his fourth straight 60-point campaign.