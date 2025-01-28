Dylan Larkin News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Larkin picked up two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

He had a hand in Detroit's first and last goals of the night, helping to set up Lucas Raymond in the first period and Marco Kasper for an empty-netter in the third. That trio combined for three goals and nine points in Monday's victory, and Larkin has been surging in January as the pivot on one of the hottest lines in the league, racking up eight goals and 18 points in 13 contests.