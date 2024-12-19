Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Two helpers in win over Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Larkin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

He had the primary helper on Detroit's first and last goals of the night, setting up J.T. Compher in the first period and Lucas Raymond for an empty-netter in the third. Larkin's goal drought stands at 10 games, but he's still been productive with three multi-assists performances in the last eight contests, leading to eight points during that stretch.

