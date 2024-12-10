Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Two-point effort against Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Larkin produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

The Detroit captain fired a team-high five shots on net with a blocked shot, a plus-3 rating and a massive 17 faceoff wins, and Larkin also potted the winner in the shootout, coming straight down the ice at James Reimer before beating him with a deke to his forehand. Larkin's been a little quiet of late, getting onto the scoresheet in only three of the last seven games, but on the season he still sports 12 goals and 23 points in 28 contests.

